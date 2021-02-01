Blackpink returns to core artistry in first virtual concert

Blackpink wrapped up its virtual concert “The Show” to much fanfare in Seoul on Sunday.



The group’s first pay-per-view livestreamed show, which ran for about 90 minutes on YouTube, featured the four bandmates performing a total of 19 songs, including their biggest hits “How You Like That,” “Don’t Know What to Do,” “Love Sick Girls,” “Whistle” and “Boombayah.”



Songs from the group’s latest “The Album,” such as “Crazy Over You,” “Love to Hate Me” and “You Never Know” also made its first appearance on a live show. Rescheduled from its original date of Dec. 27, the concert drew over 280,000 fans from all over the world who reveled in the act’s cinematic yet realistic performances.





Blackpink (YG Entertainment)