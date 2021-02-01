 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

S. Korea accounts for 34.7% of global EV battery market in 2020

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 1, 2021 - 14:01       Updated : Feb 1, 2021 - 14:01
EV vehicle (Yonhap)
EV vehicle (Yonhap)
Three South Korean electric vehicle (EV) battery makers accounted for over a third of the global market last year underscoring their increased presence in the fast-growing sector, a market research firm said Monday.

The three -- LG Energy Solution Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. and SK Innovation Co. -- supplied a combined 49.4 gigawatt-hour (GWh) equivalents of EV batteries in 2020, accounting for 34.7 percent of the total, according to the data by SNE Research.

Their combined share more than doubled from 16 percent in 2019, helped by solid sales of major EV models.

LG Energy Solution, spun off from LG Chem Ltd. in early December, shipped 33.5 GWh of EV batteries last year to account for 23.5 percent of the total, becoming the No. 2 manufacturer slightly behind China's CATL with a 24 percent share.

Japan's Panasonic slipped one notch to take the third place with an 18.5 percent share, followed by China's BYD with 6.7 percent.

Samsung SDI Co. and SK Innovation were in fifth and sixth place, respectively.

"The three Korean firms posted double-digit growth last year to sharply increase their market share," SNE Research said in a report. "Their growth was attributable to the increased sales of EVs equipped with their batteries."

LG Energy Solution supplies EV batteries to industry leader Tesla, as well as battery-powered models by Renault and Volkswagen.

Samsung SDI provides its batteries to pure electric models by Audi and BMW, while SK Innovation teams up with Hyundai Motor and Kia. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114