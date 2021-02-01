 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

SK Biopharm's anti-epileptic drug wins EU drug agency's positive opinion

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 1, 2021 - 10:55       Updated : Feb 1, 2021 - 10:55
This file photo, provided by SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., shows the company's anti-epileptic drug cenobamate, also known as XCOPRI in the United States. (SK Biopharmaceuticals Co.)
This file photo, provided by SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., shows the company's anti-epileptic drug cenobamate, also known as XCOPRI in the United States. (SK Biopharmaceuticals Co.)
The European Union's drug agency has recommended the approval of an anti-epileptic drug of SK Biopharmaceuticals Co., paving the way for its sales in the region, the biopharmaceutical affiliate of South Korea's SK Group said Monday.

The Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) under the European Medicines Agency recommended the application of cenobamate, SK Biopharmaceuticals said in a press release.

The European Commission, which is authorized to approve medicines in the region, is expected to issue its decision within 67 days of receipt of the CHMP opinion.  

SK Biopharmaceuticals said that cenobamate is expected to hit the shelves in the region in the second quarter of this year, providing new hope in helping adult patients with uncontrolled focal epilepsy.

Cenobamate, branded as XCOPRI in the United States, earned the US Food and Drug Administration's approval in 2019 to be used as a treatment for partial-onset seizures in adults.

The approval marked the first time a South Korean company has applied for FDA approval for a drug on its own and received it. SK Biopharmaceuticals has been developing the anti-epileptic drug since 2001. 

SK Biopharm's European partner, Italy-based drug firm Angelini Pharma, will be responsible for marketing and sales of the drug in the region under the brand name of Ontozry.

An estimated 6 million people in Europe suffer from epilepsy.

People with epilepsy, whose seizures are poorly controlled, have higher morbidity and mortality rates. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114