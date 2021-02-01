 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Govt. to review easing virus measures before Lunar New Year if situation stabilizes: PM

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 1, 2021 - 10:16       Updated : Feb 1, 2021 - 10:16
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (2nd from L) presides over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters about measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at the government complex in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun (2nd from L) presides over a meeting of the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasures Headquarters about measures to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus at the government complex in Seoul on Monday. (Yonhap)
Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Monday asked for the public's continued patience with state measures against COVID-19, adding that authorities could potentially loosen social distancing measures ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.

"After monitoring this week's developments, we will carefully review additional easing of antivirus measures if we have the confidence that the situation has definitely stabilized," Chung said during an interagency meeting on the COVID-19 response held at the government complex in Seoul.

Chung made the comments amid the government's decision on Sunday to extend tougher social distancing measures for another two weeks, as it is wary of a pileup in cluster infections ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday, which falls on Feb. 11-13.

The move, aimed at helping the country smoothly begin COVID-19 vaccinations next month and start the school spring semester in March, however, has drawn fierce protest from the small business community hit hard by prolonged restrictions from state and local virus measures.

Chung said authorities have "gone to great pains in deciding the distancing rule extension," knowing well the complaints from the small business community. "We hope that (the public) will trust the government and cooperate with antivirus measures with patience," Chung said.

The prime minister also instructed officials to come up with a new virus response strategy that would ensure the formation of collective herd immunity under stable conditions, as the country moves to begin public coronavirus inoculations later this month.

Chung stressed that the new strategy should thoroughly reflect the voices of the small business community and self-employed people suffering from the pandemic. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114