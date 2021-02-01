 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

SK Telecom to launch Facebook's Oculus VR device in S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Feb 1, 2021 - 09:29       Updated : Feb 1, 2021 - 09:29
This photo, provided by SK Telecom Co. on Monday, shows a model using Facebook Inc.'s Oculus Quest 2 device at the mobile carrier's store in Seoul. (SK Telecom Co.)
This photo, provided by SK Telecom Co. on Monday, shows a model using Facebook Inc.'s Oculus Quest 2 device at the mobile carrier's store in Seoul. (SK Telecom Co.)
SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest wireless carrier, said Monday it will release Facebook Inc.'s latest virtual reality (VR) device, the Oculus Quest 2, as the telecom operator seeks to expand its presence in the local VR market.

The mobile carrier said it will offer the device in South Korea on Tuesday as an extension of its partnership with the US social media giant in 2019. SK Telecom sold the company's previous Oculus Go device through last year.

The Oculus Quest 2, which provides around 200 VR games, has improved performance through Qualcomm Technologies Inc.'s XR2 chipset, according to the mobile carrier.

The device will support games co-developed by SK Telecom, including "Crazy World VR," in the first half of this year, as well as the mobile carrier's Jump VR platform in the second half of this year. The Oculus Quest 2 will go on sale from 414,000 won ($370) at SK Telecom's retail and online stores.

The mobile carrier has focused on developing VR technology since it launched its high-speed 5G network in April 2019.

The company offers augmented reality (AR) and VR content through its Jump application and has established a film studio that produces 3D hologram content using Microsoft Corp.'s technology.

SK Telecom has said it targets 10 million Jump service users by the end of this year. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114