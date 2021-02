Nearly two-thirds of South Koreans think they will wait to see how the coronavirus vaccine works for other people before getting the jab, a poll showed.



A survey of 1,094 adult Koreans across the nation, taken by Seoul National University, showed 67.7 percent of respondents taking a wait-and-see attitude toward COVID-19 vaccinations.



Only 28.6 percent replied that they want to get vaccinated as soon as possible. (Yonhap)