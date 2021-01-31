 Back To Top
National

4 US B-52H bombers deployed to Guam

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 31, 2021 - 14:18       Updated : Jan 31, 2021 - 14:18

This image captured from the website of the US Pacific Air Forces shows a B-52H bomber. (US Pacific Air Forces)
This image captured from the website of the US Pacific Air Forces shows a B-52H bomber. (US Pacific Air Forces)
Four US B-52H long-range bombers have been deployed to the Pacific island of Guam for training missions aimed at reinforcing "the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region," the US Pacific Air Forces said.

The bombers from the 96th Bomb Squadron at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana "returned to the Indo-Pacific region Jan. 28 for a Bomber Task Force deployment, conducting operations out of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam," it said.

They were deployed "in support of Pacific Air Forces' training efforts with allies, partners and joint forces. These strategic deterrence missions reinforce the rules-based international order in the Indo-Pacific region," the Pacific Air Forces said.

"Deploying as a Bomber Task Force exercises our ability to produce agile, combat power in any location we are needed," Lt. Col. Christopher Duff, 96th Bomb Squadron commander, was quoted as saying. "Our strategic bomber missions demonstrate our always-ready global strike capability. We remain ready to deploy to reach anywhere in the world at any time." (Yonhap)

