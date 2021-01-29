 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Pro-unification group urges US Congress not to hold hearing on anti-leaflet law

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 29, 2021 - 16:50       Updated : Jan 29, 2021 - 16:50
Civic groups run by defectors in South Korea send balloons containing anti-North Korea leaflets, along with food and medicine, near the inter-Korean border in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on April 2, 2016. (Yonhap)
Civic groups run by defectors in South Korea send balloons containing anti-North Korea leaflets, along with food and medicine, near the inter-Korean border in Paju, Gyeonggi Province, on April 2, 2016. (Yonhap)
A pro-unification organization on Friday urged the US Congress not to hold a hearing on a South Korean law banning the sending of anti-North Korean leaflets, calling such a move a "clear infringement" on their country's sovereignty and interference in domestic affairs.

The North Korean Committee for the June 15 Joint Declaration, which was established to uphold the peace agreement from the first inter-Korean summit in 2000, made the appeal in a statement that the group said was co-signed by about 420 civic organizations.

The statement was sent to the US government and the foreign affairs committees of the Senate and the House of Representatives amid expectations that a hearing on the matter is likely to take place in Washington, according to the committee.

"The judicial, administrative and legislative branches of the Republic of Korea have played their respective roles to protect the lives and safety of the people in accordance with democratic procedures," the statement said. "Even if there is a shortfall, it is to be addressed by the people, the government and the National Assembly of Korea."

"It is a clear infringement of Korea's sovereignty and an interference in its domestic affairs to hold a hearing on the legislative acts," it added. "The US Congress and the government should immediately stop any undue interference in Korea's domestic matters and intervention in its sovereign action."

In December, the National Assembly, controlled by the ruling Democratic Party, passed the bill penalizing the flying of anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets into North Korea, saying that it is aimed at protecting the safety of people living in border towns from where leaflets are usually sent.

The ban came months after the North blew up a joint liaison office in protest, and critics have claimed that the legislation is tantamount to caving to Pyongyang's pressure.

US politicians and others have also said that the legislation could erode freedom of expression and block one crucial avenue for sending free world information into the reclusive country.

US House Rep. Chris Smith (R-NJ) earlier criticized the legislation as disregarding "fundamental civil liberties" and expressed an intent to hold a hearing on the issue.

On Wednesday, Park Sang-hak, a vocal North Korean defector group activist, left for the US to attend the planned hearing, though the date for the hearing has yet to be determined, his lawyer said. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114