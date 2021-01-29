 Back To Top
National

Gwangju to ban in-person church worship following cluster infections

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 29, 2021 - 16:09       Updated : Jan 29, 2021 - 16:09
Students in protective gear get on a bus to head to a makeshift clinic at a mission school hit by coronavirus infections in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
Students in protective gear get on a bus to head to a makeshift clinic at a mission school hit by coronavirus infections in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, on Wednesday. (Yonhap)
GWANGJU -- The southwestern city of Gwangju has decided to temporarily ban in-person church services following spikes in coronavirus infections centered on religious facilities, including a missionary organization, its mayor said Friday.

The city, located 330 kilometers south of Seoul, reported about 210 church-related cases this week mostly linked to two unauthorized schools run by a Christian group called the International Mission (IM).

"In-person worship at all churches in Gwangju will be prohibited and will be switched online for 12 days from Jan. 30 to Feb. 10," Mayor Lee Yong-seop said during a news briefing.

"Gatherings and meals organized by religious facilities will also continue to be banned," he added.

The city government is considering filing complaints with the two missionary training schools on charges of violating educational laws and the infectious disease prevention act, officials said.

The health authorities said the virus has already begun to spread out of the school and church clusters as many of the confirmed patients were found to be working for such multiuse facilities as hospitals, kindergartens, public institutions, senior care facilities, fast-food chains and cafes. (Yonhap)
