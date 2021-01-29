 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

N. Korea may resort to unofficial markets amid virus-hit economy: expert

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 29, 2021 - 15:49       Updated : Jan 29, 2021 - 15:49
A picture of the Friendship Bridge linking North Korea and China (Yonhap)
A picture of the Friendship Bridge linking North Korea and China (Yonhap)
North Korea's fiscal status has rapidly worsened due to the shutdown of borders over coronavirus concerns, leaving the communist country with no choice but to consider resorting to unofficial markets, a researcher said Friday.

Lee Jong-kyu, a senior research at the state-run Korea Development Institute (KDI), made the case in a report published by the think tank, saying the North is likely to be considering utilizing local markets known as "jangmadang."

"North Korea's finance and policy actions that had barely managed to withstand the harsh sanctions placed on the North is facing an inflection point this year," Lee said in the report.

Lee stressed that the North's exports to China fell sharply after the shutdown of its borders last year, accounting for a merely 21 percent of exports the previous year.

The North is thus likely to be left with no choice but to resort to unauthorized local markets, he said.

"The North is likely to be at a crossroads between easing regulations for its unofficial market to secure national revenue or pressure economic agencies to secure national revenue," he said.

At its rubber-stamp Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) meeting earlier this month, the North decided to raise its total state budget expenditures on-year by a mere 1.1 percent, marking the lowest rate of increase since North Korean leader Kim Jong-un took power.

The total expected revenue also rose by a mere 0.9 percent on-year, marking the lowest increase to date under the current leader.

The North appears to have approved only a slight increase in its budget this year amid multiple challenges, including its ongoing antivirus campaign, devastation caused by typhoons and economic woes from global sanctions.

Pyongyang claims to be coronavirus-free, but it has taken relatively swift and drastic antivirus measures since early last year, including sealing its borders and imposing strict restrictions on movement. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114