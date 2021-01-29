 Back To Top
National

Vice FM Choi meets new Costa Rican ambassador to discuss economic cooperation

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 29, 2021 - 15:44       Updated : Jan 29, 2021 - 15:44

Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun (R) and Costa Rican Ambassador to South Korea Alejandro Rodriguez Zamora pose for a photo as they meet for talks at the foreign ministry in Seoul on Friday, in this photo released by the ministry. (Ministry of Foreign Affairs)
Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun met with the new Costa Rican ambassador Friday to discuss cooperation on the Central American country's projects for infrastructure development and electronic governance, the foreign ministry said.

In the talks with Alejandro Rodriguez Zamora, Choi asked for his cooperation in helping South Korean companies join the projects, expressing his hope that their participation will create new opportunities for bilateral economic exchanges in the post-coronavirus era.

Choi was referring to a $1.55 billion project to build a large electric train system designed to help fight climate change and a $156 million electronic governance project aimed at enhancing the efficiency of the country's tax and customs administration.

Ambassador Rodriguez expressed his hope for the strengthening of economic cooperation with South Korea, the ministry said.

The two sides also shared the view that in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, multilateral, international cooperation is crucial. (Yonhap)

