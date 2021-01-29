 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Freezing temperatures, high winds sweep S. Korea

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 29, 2021 - 13:20       Updated : Jan 29, 2021 - 13:20
Citizens in heavy winter jackets cross a road near Yongsan Station in central Seoul on Friday, as the city's morning low dived to minus 11.6 C. (Yonhap)
Citizens in heavy winter jackets cross a road near Yongsan Station in central Seoul on Friday, as the city's morning low dived to minus 11.6 C. (Yonhap)
A freezing cold snap, accompanied by high winds, swept across South Korea on Friday, with temperatures dipping far below zero in all regions, except the southern resort island of Jeju.

The day's lowest temperatures dropped below minus 10 C in Seoul and central regions and below minus 8 C in southern regions, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) said.

Seoul's morning low plunged to minus 11.6 C, while low temperatures fell to minus 13.9 C in Dongducheon, just north of the capital; minus 14.4 C in Cheorwon and minus 18.3 C at Daegwallyeong Pass, both in the northeastern province of Gangwon; minus 9.4 C in the central city of Daejeon; and minus 8.2 C in the southwestern city of Jeonju.

But the sensible temperatures are far lower than the official ones, due to strong winds blowing across the country.

The KMA said a high wind advisory was in effect nationwide as of 9 a.m. The maximum instantaneous wind speed will be 84 kilometers per hour in Ansan, just south of Seoul; 101 km per hour on Misiryeong Pass and 90 km on Mount Seorak, both in Gangwon Province; 101 km in the southwestern city of Yeosu; 93 km on the East Sea islets of Dokdo; and 109 km on Jeju Island.

The agency said the highest daily temperatures will also remain below zero in most central and southern regions, while asking residents to stay alert for the risk of falling objects amid sustained high winds.

According to the Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters, 33 cases of facility damage caused by strong winds and one patient with a cold-related illness have been reported nationwide from Wednesday to early Friday morning.

Strong winds with maximum instantaneous speeds reaching above 90 km per hour caused the destruction of building walls and house roofs, among other damage, the office said.

It also said there have been 272 cases of freezing and bursting of water meters nationwide, while 42 domestic flights were canceled. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114