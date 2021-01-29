Ex-coach of local triathlon team sentenced to 7 yrs in prison in abuse case

Choi Sook-hyeon's father, Choi Young-hee, speaks to media after the sentencing at the Daegu District Court in Daegu on Friday. (Yonhap)

DAEGU -- A former triathlon coach accused of abusing triathlete Choi Sook-hyeon was sentenced to seven years in prison on fraud and assault charges on Friday.



The Daegu District Court handed down the term to Kim Gyu-bong, former head coach of the triathlon team at Gyeongju City Hall, for verbally and physically abusing Choi and taking money from athletes. Jang Yun-jung, the team's former captain, and teammate Kim Do-hwan were given a four-year prison term and a suspended prison term of 1 1/2 years, respectively, in the same case.



Choi took her own life in late June after enduring years of physical and verbal abuse and pointed to the three people as well as team therapist Ahn Joo-hyeon as the main culprits.



"The accused, abusing their power, verbally and physically assaulted Choi for a long time, causing her to make a fatal choice at 22," the court said. "Even though the accused are showing remorse and seeking forgiveness, she is not able to accept those apologies."



Before the sentencing, judge Lee Jin-kwan sought understanding for what he was about to give, saying it "might not reflect the pain suffered by the victim and her family, but it is consistent with the sentencing guidelines and relevant laws."



He also said the court considered as sentencing factors that the accused admitted to all the allegations against them and that they do not have any other criminal history.



But Choi's father said he was not satisfied with the verdict, noting the nine-year prison term originally sought by the prosecutors against Kim.



Earlier this month, the same court sentenced the team's former therapist Ahn to eight years in prison on charges of fraud, sexual and physical assault and violation of the Medical Service Act. Ahn appealed the decision.



After Choi's death, her former teammates have stepped forward with more allegations against the four figures. The scandal prompted a parliamentary hearing and was seen as a moment of reckoning for the South Korean sports community that has long struggled with an abusive culture. (Yonhap)