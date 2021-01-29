Extreme weather caused property damage worth W1.2tr in 2020: report

(Yonhap)



Extreme weather events such as an unusually long monsoon season and frequent typhoons last year caused 1.2 trillion won of property in South Korea, according to a report by the country’s weather agency.



The Korea Meteorological Administration published a report on Thursday on last year’s extreme weather events and their social and economic impact on society, jointly with 24 related ministries and agencies.





(The Korea Meteorological Administration)