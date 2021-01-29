 Back To Top
Business

Doosan’s W1tr coal-fired power plants in Vietnam connected to grid

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jan 29, 2021 - 17:57       Updated : Jan 29, 2021 - 17:57
Song Hau 1 project officials check the operational status of plant No. 2 on Wednesday (Reuters)
Song Hau 1 project officials check the operational status of plant No. 2 on Wednesday (Reuters)


Doosan Heavy Industries’ two coal-fired plants worth 1 trillion won ($896.7 million) in Vietnam have been connected to the country’s electricity grid, according to foreign media reports.

In 2015, Doosan won Song Hau 1 project that consists of two 600-megawatt thermal power plants from the Vietnam Oil and Gas Group.

The plant No. 1 was synchronized in November, and plant No. 2 was synchronized Wednesday. When a power plant is synchronized, its means the plant is successfully established, installed and tested.

Following the synchronization, the Song Hau 1 power plant has been connected to the national grid system. The plant No.1 will be operational in the second quarter this year and the plant No.2 will be up and running in the third quarter.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
