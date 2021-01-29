 Back To Top
Life&Style

[Video] Korean winter fruits to enjoy during frosty temperatures

By Park Jun-hee
Published : Jan 29, 2021 - 17:36       Updated : Jan 29, 2021 - 17:36

The availability of Korean fruits is very much seasonal. Strawberries signal the coming of spring, oriental melons welcome the scorching hot summer, apples catch the tail end of the sweltering season and tangerines bring in the fall.

The distinctive sweetness of citrus species adds a potpourri of color to the fall foliage across the nation in particular. The strong aroma of mandarin oranges fills grocery stores and markets until the winter season. During the snowy months, many locals find their hands glued to a bagful of tangerines and fingertips tinted coral after several marathons of peeling. Also, one never forgets oranges for their much needed injection of vitamin C.

The toothsome flavor is particularly tasty when showcased through various cuisines. Tangerine zest is used to make preserves and the juice is used as a finishing touch in beverages. Dried peels are also useful to add flavor to cookies and ice cream. A warm glass of orange latte and marmalade are popular winter staples to tide one over amid frosty temperatures as well.

Fruits are one of the must-haves in every Korean households and are usually plated when guests come over. Please check out the video if you wish to savor the goodness of tangy, sweetened tangerines all in a cup.



Video script and article by Park Jun-hee (junheeep97@heraldcorp.com)
Video shot and edited by Ju Young-eun (yyj4307@heraldcorp.com)
