 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

POSCO's 2020 operating profit dips 38 pct as pandemic hits steel demand

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 28, 2021 - 20:45       Updated : Jan 28, 2021 - 20:45
This image shows the headquarters of steel manufacturer Posco. (Yonhap)
This image shows the headquarters of steel manufacturer Posco. (Yonhap)



POSCO, South Korea's top steelmaker, said Thursday its operating profit slipped 37.9 percent last year as the coronavirus pandemic ravaged global demand for steel.

POSCO reported an operating profit of 2.4 trillion won (US$2.15 billion) and a net profit of 1.7 trillion won for 2020.

Net profit fell 9.8 percent on year in 2020.

Sales dropped 10.2 percent on year to 57.7 trillion won last year, POSCO said.

Despite the pandemic, POSCO's profitability showed signs of recovering in the second-half of last year.

On a consolidated basis, POSCO's operating profit stood at 167.7 billion won in the second quarter of last year, 666.7 billion won in the third quarter and 863.4 billion won in the fourth quarter.

A spike in raw material costs can weigh on POSCO, but the company can increase prices of its steel products amid strong demand, which could help improve the steelmakers' bottom line. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114