Lime to roll out e-mopeds in Seoul

Models pose with (left to right) an electric moped, an electric bicycle and an electric scooter from Lime. (Lime)





Lime, the world’s leading provider of rented electric scooters and electric bikes, will soon launch electric mopeds in Seoul, the company said Thursday.



According to Lime, the e-mopeds will be introduced in selected cities in South Korea. Lime is also in discussions with Washington and Paris about introducing its e-mopeds there in the coming months.



“Lime’s addition of e-mopeds makes it the first and only micro-mobility provider to offer three shared electric vehicle types on one platform. The Lime e-moped will serve as the perfect complement to Lime’s e-bikes and e-scooters, ideal for longer-distance trips between 2 and 5 miles,” a company official said.



Launched in 2017, Lime is a global micro-mobility company that currently serves five continents, more than 30 countries and more than 120 cities, including major world cities such as Seattle, Los Angeles, Berlin, Paris, Stockholm and Seoul. It had provided a total of 200 million rides globally as of October last year.



By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)