S. Korea voices 'deep concerns' over air attack on Saudi capital

This photo, taken on Jan. 5, 2021, shows Choi Young-sam, spokesman for the foreign ministry, speaking during a press briefing at the ministry in Seoul. (Yonhap)

South Korea voiced "deep concerns" Thursday over a recent aerial attack on Saudi Arabia, renewing its opposition to any destabilizing activity in the Middle East.



Saudi Arabia intercepted and destroyed a "hostile air target" going toward Riyadh on Saturday, according to media reports. The culprit behind the attack remains unknown, though Houthi rebels in Yemen had mounted a series of attacks against the kingdom.



"Our government expresses deep concerns over the fact that due to a series of attacks against Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, the lives and safety of civilians have come under threat," Choi Young-sam, spokesman of the foreign ministry, said in a statement.



"Our government's position is that it is against any activity that destabilizes the Middle East," he added.



In a separate statement, the spokesman welcomed the presidential decree by President Mahmoud Abbas of the Palestinian Authority regarding the schedule of presidential and parliamentary elections.



"Our government hopes that through democratic, fair elections, solidarity and unity among Palestinians will be strengthened and a foundation for a two-state solution will be crafted," the statement reads. (Yonhap)