Business

LG Electronics to jack up dividend payout this year

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 28, 2021 - 17:40       Updated : Jan 28, 2021 - 17:40
This file photo, taken on Jan. 21, 2021, shows the corporate logo of LG Group at its headquarters building in Seoul. (Yonhap)
LG Electronics Inc. on Thursday announced it will pay out more dividends to its shareholders in a move to increase shareholder value.

LG said its shareholders will receive 1,200 won ($1.07) per common share and 1,250 won per preferred share for the fiscal year of 2020 after approval in March at its shareholders meeting.

Last year, the company gave 750 won per common share and 800 won per preferred share to its shareholders.

At its board meeting, LG also approved its 2020 earnings report.

The company logged sales of 63.26 trillion won last year, up 1.5 percent from a year ago, while its operating profit surged 31.1 percent on-year to 3.18 trillion won.

Net profit for the year stood at 2.06 trillion won.

LG is scheduled to announce the detailed performance of its respective business divisions on Friday.

Meanwhile, LG's board of directors also approved a plan to introduce an electronic voting system for its shareholders meeting starting March. (Yonhap)
