 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Moon vows no let-up in fight against corruption

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 28, 2021 - 16:57       Updated : Jan 28, 2021 - 16:57

President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in pointed out Thursday that South Korea's yearslong campaign to root out corruption has won a positive assessment from the international community, citing an annual survey of Transparency International.

In its updated report on the Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), the country ranked 33rd, up from 39th last year.

"The international community's assessment of the transparency and integrity of our society has greatly improved," Moon wrote on his social messaging accounts.

It reflects a positive view on "efforts by the government and the people, including those on liquidating deep-rooted social evils and reforming powerful institutions," he added.

He noted that South Korea ranked 51st in 2017, when he was inaugurated.

"It's also an index showing that our society is developing in the right direction," the president wrote. He added, however, there's still much to be done, as South Korea aims to join the top 30 in the CPI index before the end of his tenure in May 2022. (Yonhap)

MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114