 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

Minor party leader found guilty of forging internship certificate for ex-justice minister's son

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 28, 2021 - 16:22       Updated : Jan 28, 2021 - 16:22
Rep. Choe Kang-wook, the chief of the minor Open Democratic Party, walks out of the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday, after he was given a suspended prison sentence for forging an internship certificate for former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's son. (Yonhap)
Rep. Choe Kang-wook, the chief of the minor Open Democratic Party, walks out of the Seoul Central District Court on Thursday, after he was given a suspended prison sentence for forging an internship certificate for former Justice Minister Cho Kuk's son. (Yonhap)
The chief of a minor opposition party was convicted Thursday of forging an internship certificate for the son of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk.

The Seoul Central District Court sentenced Rep. Choe Kang-wook of the Open Democratic Party to eight months in prison, suspended for two years, on charges of obstruction of business. If the ruling is finalized, Choe would lose his parliamentary seat.

"The defendant's criminal act cannot be taken lightly as it undermines the fairness of the school admission process," the court said.

Choe was indicted on Jan. 23, 2020, when he was a presidential secretary. He was charged with issuing a false internship certificate for the former justice minister's son in October 2017 while working as an attorney at a law firm in southern Seoul. The son used the document for admission into two prominent law schools in Seoul.

The Cho family was embroiled in a scandal over alleged academic fraud and dubious investments in 2019. His wife was sentenced to four years in prison last month for fabricating school certificates for her daughter.

Choe denied all charges, claiming Cho's son worked as an intern at his firm. But the court dismissed his argument, based on the testimonies of other officials of the law firm.

The court said the defendant appears to have had the intention to mislead school admissions officers, knowing that the certificate would be used for school applications.

After the ruling, Choe told reporters that he will appeal immediately to reveal the truth. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114