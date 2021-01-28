Gyeonggi Province plan to offer 100,000 won in cash relief, explained

Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung (Yonhap)



Gyeonggi Provincial Government said Thursday that it will offer 100,000 won ($89) in emergency cash payouts to all registered residents, including foreigners, starting on Feb. 1, as part of efforts to help cope with the COVID-19 economic fallout.



Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung said at an online press briefing that now is “the right time” to distribute relief funds given the devastating economic situation and the slowing infection rate.







(Gyeonggi Provincial Government)



Q. Who is eligible for the relief funds?



Anyone with a registered address in Gyeonggi Province, which encompasses 31 cities and counties surrounding the country’s capital Seoul, is eligible for the relief funds regardless of their income, age or occupation.



Some 14 million residents of Gyeonggi Province, including its nearly 580,000 foreign residents, are to receive 100,000 won either on credit cards in their names from 12 card companies including Kookmin, Woori and Hana or on local currency cards.





Q. Where and how can I apply?



Applications can be made online and at local community centers.



Online applications will be available starting Monday, Feb. 1 from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m., and will stay open until March 14.



Between Feb. 1-28, residents can only apply for the cash relief program on designated days of the weeks. The rule will be lifted on March 1.



Those whose wore born in a year that ends in 1 or 6 can apply on Mondays, 2 and 7 can apply on Tuesdays, 3 and 8 on Wednesdays, 4 and 9 on Thursdays and 5 and 0 on Fridays. On Saturdays and Sundays, anyone can apply regardless of their birth year.



Offline applications will be available beginning March 1 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. during the week. The offline application period will end on April 30. Residents can apply on Saturdays as well from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. in March.



Residents need to show their identification cards and they will receive local currency cards.



During the first four weeks of the application period, those who were born before 1960 can apply from March 1-6. For March 8-13, those born between 1960 and 1969 can apply. From March 15-20, those born between 1970 and 1979 can apply, and from March 22-27, those born in 1980 and later can apply.



In addition to the rule, those whose birth years ending with number 1 or 6 can only apply on Mondays, number 2 and 7 can apply on Tuesday, 3 and 8 on Wednesdays, 4 and 9 on Thursdays and 5 and 0 on Fridays. On Saturdays and Sundays, anyone can apply regardless of their birth year.



The designated day application rule will be lifted on March 29.



Those requiring special assistance – the elderly, people with disabilities and single parents, for example -- can ask for a visit by a public servant who can help them with the application from Feb. 1-28





Q. As a foreigner, where and how can I apply?



Foreign nationals residing in the province can apply for the funds from April 1-30 both online and offline. They will receive local currency cards that can be used like a credit card at designated shops, supermarkets and restaurants in the province.



Foreign nationals were excluded from the province’s first round of cash payouts in April last year, except for those married to Koreans and those holding residency visas. Human rights groups denounced their exclusion as discrimination based on nationality.





Q. Where can I spend the money?



Emergency relief funds are restricted from being used at department stores, large supermarkets, entertainment establishments and franchises, to name a few.



Detailed information on where to spend emergency relief funds can be found on the card companies’ websites or the provincial government’s website.



The money can only be spent within a three-month period after the funds are received. If not used, the funds will be sent back to the provincial government after June 30.



By Ock Hyun-ju (laeticia.ock@heraldcorp.com)