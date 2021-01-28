Kakao Pay to halt part of service due to unsolved large shareholder issue

Kakao Pay is expected to halt part of its service after failing to achieve a license from financial authorities for integrated personal data management business, the company said Thursday.
The fintech arm of mobile giant Kakao said that its asset management service, which allows users to keep track of all bank accounts, credit card records as well as insurance policies will be halted from Feb. 5, when other companies granted approval will commence their businesses focused on personal data integration, called MyData. The service suspension will affect some 15 million users out of the total of 35 million users registered with Kakao Pay.
“The asset check service gives an overview of users’ assets, and because it is the main page you see when you access to Kakao Pay service, from which all other services and products are linked, a negative impact on business is highly likely,” a Kakao Pay official said on Thursday.
A user scans a QR code to make a mobile payment on the Kakao Pay app. (Kakao Pay)
A MyData license is essential for companies looking to compete in the fast-growing data-driven financial market as it allows companies to make personalized product recommendations to customers based on individual credit information.
On Wednesday, the Financial Services Commission announced that 28 companies including Naver Financial and Viva Republica were granted approval to carry out MyData businesses. But Kakao Pay and KEB Hana Bank failed to receive the license from the authorities due to issues related to their major shareholders.
The FSC, which has a strict screening of major shareholders of financial companies, said it was unable to check whether China’s Ant Financial Group, the second-largest shareholder of Kakao Pay with a 43.9 percent stake, has ever been subject to sanctions by the Chinese financial authorities.
Naver Financial also faces an issue involving its large shareholder for preliminary screening last year as one of the largest shareholders, Mirae Asset Daewoo, was under prosecutorial investigation due to an alleged violation of the Foreign Exchange transactions Act. To secure MyData business approval, Mirae Asset Daewoo promised to lower its stake in the company to 9.5 percent from 17.66 percent by changing regular 109,500 shares into convertible preferred stocks.
