Kakao Pay to halt part of service due to unsolved large shareholder issue

Kakao Pay is expected to halt part of its service after failing to achieve a license from financial authorities for integrated personal data management business, the company said Thursday.



The fintech arm of mobile giant Kakao said that its asset management service, which allows users to keep track of all bank accounts, credit card records as well as insurance policies will be halted from Feb. 5, when other companies granted approval will commence their businesses focused on personal data integration, called MyData. The service suspension will affect some 15 million users out of the total of 35 million users registered with Kakao Pay.



“The asset check service gives an overview of users’ assets, and because it is the main page you see when you access to Kakao Pay service, from which all other services and products are linked, a negative impact on business is highly likely,” a Kakao Pay official said on Thursday.







A user scans a QR code to make a mobile payment on the Kakao Pay app. (Kakao Pay)