S. Korea unveils phased COVID-19 vaccination plan

The South Korean government on Thursday unveiled its long-awaited plan for vaccinating the public, with the rollout set to kick off in a few weeks.
The first round of jabs will be administered to workers at COVID-19 hospitals in February, according to the plan. In March, older adults and workers at nursing homes and other congregate settings and first responders, including contact tracers, will be getting the inoculations.
Then adults 65 or older and the rest of health care providers will get their turn in May. Essential workers such as police officers, firefighters and educators as well as adults with medical conditions can expect their turn after June.
Koreans who are under 50 and healthy may be able to get their shots in the last few months of the year. The government vowed that all Koreans would eventually be vaccinated in phases except for pregnant women and children under 19, unless future results demonstrate otherwise.
By this calculation, the government said 1.3 million people will be vaccinated by March, 9 million by June, and the rest of 33.25 million in the latter half of the year.
So far, the government has obtained vaccines for up to 56 million people. Of those, the doses for 10 million people would come from AstraZeneca, 10 million from Pfizer, 20 million from Moderna, 6 million from Janssen and 10 million from the WHO-led COVAX scheme.
Extra deals with Novavax are currently under negotiation to cover some 20 million people, and possibly more in case another round of vaccinations may be necessary next year.
The first vaccines expected to arrive are an unspecified amount of AstraZeneca‘s and some through the COVAX scheme. The exact amount and type of vaccines to be delivered through the scheme has still not been announced. The estimated shipping schedule for the rest of the vaccines is sometime in the second quarter for Moderna’s and Janssen’s and the third quarter for the rest of Pfizer’s.
Some 250 facilities would be set up across the country to handle the vaccination of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, both of which use the mRNA platform, as they are more complex to store and transport. The other vaccines using the vector platform will be doled out to around 10,000 clinics and hospitals.
Next week the government will hold a trial run of delivering vaccines which require low temperatures in order to stay effective. The training and education for health care workers who will administer the vaccines are also slated to start in the coming weeks.
For the Pfizer vaccine, which needs to be kept extremely cold at minus 70 degrees Celsius, the manufacturer will handle the delivery to the site of administration. The Moderna and Janssen vaccines, which also have to be kept at minus 20 degrees Celsius, will be distributed by a local contractor.
Currently the two vaccines under review are AstraZeneca and Pfizer. The AstraZeneca vaccine is expected to get approval in a few weeks, while the same process for Pfizer’s has just recently begun. The Food and Drug Safety Ministry is seeking to expedite the procedures by around three months to take approximately 40 days from the standard 180 days or longer.
“Through the vaccinations we hope to achieve two things: to protect health and lives and to begin the journey back to normal,” Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency Commissioner Jung Eun-kyeong told a news briefing.
The pandemic has left 76,926 people people infected and claimed lives of 1,386 people in Korea, according to the latest KDCA situation report.
By Kim Arin (arin@heraldcorp.com
)