Korea Public Health Association teams up with Febreze to launch hygiene campaign

The new antibacterial Febreze (P&G Korea)
The Korea Public Health Association has teamed up with P&G Korea’s Febreze to launch a public hygiene campaign to keep homes clean.
The new campaign is designed to raise awareness of what has been dubbed the “new normal” lifestyle that has emerged in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, putting an emphasis on hygiene at home, the company said.
The four-step guidelines touch on sterilization, disinfection, ventilation and humidity and also lays out ways to disinfect items at home as well as the safe way to use disinfectants.
The first and second step after entering your home is to disinfect your outerwear before washing hands for 30 seconds and to close the toilet lid when you flush.
The new antibacterial Febreze, which can fight up to 99.9 percent of germs on fabrics, is a great choice to sanitize your clothes as well as furniture, P&G said.
The third step is to ventilate your room three times a day for at least 10 minutes each round.
Lastly, the campaign urges people to keep the relative humidity levels at between 40 and 60 percent in their bedroom.
Balaka Niyazee, CEO of P&G Korea, said he hopes the hygiene guidelines promoted by the joint campaign will help foster a good hygiene routine among citizens.
The information is also available on KPHA’s official YouTube channel.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)