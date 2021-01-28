[Around the Hotels] Promotions and Packages

InterContinental Seoul Coex presents ‘Wise Drinking Life with Cookat Market’



InterContinental Seoul Coex in Samseong-dong is offering the Wise Drinking Life With Cookat Market package starting in February.



The package comprises the popular traditional drink Goheung yuzu liquor, a dessert called the Strawberry-in-Milk Sticky Rice Cake and three spreads from convenience food store Cookat Market.



During the Lunar New Year holiday, guests born in the Year of the Ox are offered a 10 percent discount and can participate in a lucky draw where a win is guaranteed.



The package is available until the end of March for 220,000 won.



For more information or to make reservations, call InterContinental Seoul Coex at (02) 3430-8888.









‘So Happy! Go Smile’ at Courtyard Seoul Times Square



Marriott’s Courtyard Seoul Times Square offers its “So Happy! Go Smile” package for the upcoming Lunar New Year.



The package includes a one-night stay, a smile cake and a bottle of sparkling wine. Late checkout until 2 p.m. is also available as well as complimentary use of the hotel’s fitness center.



The package is offered at 117,700 won for stays until the end of February and needs to be reserved at least two days in advance. Those using the package Feb. 8-14 can participate in a lucky draw.



For more information and reservation, call Courtyard Seoul Times Square at (02) 2638-3110.









Novotel Ambassador Seoul Doksan offers ‘New Year’s Greeting’ package



Novotel Ambassador Seoul Doksan has a New Year’s Greeting promotion for guests staying at the hotel Feb. 6-21.



The package comes with a one-night stay in a Superior room and two servings of tteokguk, or rice cake soup. Tteokguk is offered at Phoenix restaurant in the hotel lobby from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.



In addition, guests can enjoy complimentary use of the hotel’s fitness center, swimming pool and sauna.



The package is available for 90,000 won, and a 10 percent discount is given to those who make reservations in January.



For more information, call Novotel Ambassador Seoul Doksan at (02) 3282-6502.









‘Untact Berry’ and ‘Mega Berry Good’ at Seoul Dragon City



Hotelplex Seoul Dragon City in Yongsan, central Seoul, offers the private strawberry dessert promotion Untact Berry and the Mega Berry Good takeout promotion to greet the coming spring.



Untact Berry, available until April 29, comes with a one-night stay and a strawberry afternoon tea set with a variety gift box from global tea brand Steven Smith Teamaker. The tea set contains 10 types of strawberry desserts.



The Mega Berry Good promotion provides a strawberry afternoon tea set and two strawberry drinks to take out from Mega Bites in the hotel lobby until the end of March for 69,000 won.



For more information, call Seoul Dragon City at (02) 2223-7000.









The Lounge at Park Hyatt Seoul presents strawberry afternoon tea set



The Lounge, a Korean teahouse on the 24th floor of Park Hyatt Seoul, presents Strawberry Afternoon Tea, a creative celebration of the return of the strawberry season.



Inspired menu highlights include a range of strawberry-themed delights, from chocolate cups to yogurt mousse. Strawberry-themed jewelry in an elegant jewelry case, a favorite item from 2020, returns for another year. The afternoon tea features a selection of teas, coffees and sparkling rose wine.



The tea set is available from noon until 5:30 p.m. daily until March 14 at 55,000 won per person, with each sitting lasting two hours.



For more information and reservations, call The Lounge at (02) 2016-1205.