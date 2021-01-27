Original musicals to light up stage in February

Though the theater scene is still suffering as a result of the social distancing rules imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic, the month of February may be a turning point as a number of original South Korean musicals are lined up for premieres.





Image for “The Adventure of the Final Problem” (The Wave)



“The Adventure of the Final Problem” is slated to run Feb. 15 to May 9 at the Dream Arts Center.



The production tells the story of British writer Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, who attained huge success with his “Sherlock Holmes” series. The musical will focus on the death of the fictional detective in the short story “The Adventure of the Final Problem,” published in 1893.



Stage actors Kim Jong-gu, Hong Seung-an and Kim Chan-jong have been cast as Doyle. Jeong Min, Cho Pung-rae and Paek Ki-beom are to play Holmes. Director Seong Jae-jun is to lead the show, complete with the musical numbers created by composer Hong Jeong-eui.



Comedy musical “Who Lives in Kuroi Mansion?” is set to premiere next month at Plus Theater in central Seoul, where it will run Feb. 18 to March 21. The story, set during the Japanese colonial period, revolves around Hae-woong and Ok-hee and the ghosts at Kuroi Mansion.



Stage actors Jung Wook-jin and Choi Min-woo are to play Hae-woong, while Song Na-young and Hong Na-hyun are to play Ok-hee, with director Kim Dong-hyun at the helm.



The musical was selected through the Chungmu Art Center’s debut program for writers in 2018, and Pyo Sang-ah wrote the script. Though it is set in dark times, the musical bills itself as a humorous production with elements of comedy.



Occult film “The Priests” has been made into a musical, which is set to run Feb. 25 to May 30 at Uniplex in central Seoul.



The 2015 film, starring big-name actors Gang Dong-won, Kim Yoon-seok and “Parasite” star Park So-dam, was seen by 5.45 million theatergoers. The supernatural mystery thriller featured two Roman Catholic priests, played by Kang and Kim, who try to help a young girl possessed by an evil spirit, played by Park. Park shot to stardom for her portrayal of the possessed girl.



The musical production team, consisting of writer Gang Nam, composer Kim Hyo-eun and director Orphina, also produced the original Korean musical “Hope,” which premiered in 2019.



Deacon Choi will be played by stage actors Kim Kyeong-su, Kim Chan-ho, Cho Hyeong-kyun and Jang Ji-hu. Father Kim will be played by Lee Gun-myung, Song Yong-jin and Park Yu-deok.



Further ahead, tvN drama “Hotel Del Luna” will be made into a musical in 2022.



The hit tvN drama, featuring IU and Yeo Jin-gu as lead characters, aired in 2019. The horror-romance drama series is set in the eponymous hotel, which caters to ghost guests. The script was written by star screenwriter duo Hong Jung-eun and Hong Mi-ran, better known as the Hong sisters.





Image for “Hotel Del Luna” (Showplay)