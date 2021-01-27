Mercedes-Benz Korea plans to launch 9 new models including 2 EVs

Mercedes-Benz Korea will launch nine new models this year, including two electric vehicles, aiming to recreate the sales success of last year, the automaker said Wednesday.
This year, the German brand will augment its sedan lineup by launching the new C-Class and the new S-Class, which would be the seventh-generation of its flagship luxury sedan.
Also, coming to local consumers this year will be revamped CLS, the four-door coupe, and a new engine variant for the G-Class, the G 400 d.
The automaker is also planning to roll out two pure electric vehicles, the new EQA and the EQS, as well as charging solutions specialized for the EQ lineup.
“We will continue to drive innovation as the global automotive industry is going through an era of transformation and prepares itself for a future of sustainable mobility to open the era of sustainable future mobility,” Thomas Klein, the new president and chief executive officer of Mercedes-Benz Korea, said during an online press conference. Klein began his term on Jan. 1.
The German automaker retained its top position in the imported vehicle market here in terms of sales last year. It was its fifth year at the top.
In 2020, it sold 76,879 units here. Sales for SUVs grew 13.4 percent on-year, while its performance-oriented brand Mercedes-AMG reported a 60.3 percent jump. Electrified cars also rose by 63.1 percent in sales compared to the year before, the company said.
The company plans to strengthen its SUV lineup in 2021, introducing Mercedes-Maybach’s first SUV, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS, and also Mercedes-Maybach S-Class this year. Mercedes-Maybach is the automaker’s high-end luxury brand.
It will also be introducing its mobile membership program Mercedes me Car app in South Korea, for the first time in the world. The app would provide loyalty benefits to the customers on lifestyle-related booking services, the company explained.
An online sales platform that enables customers to purchase cars online will also be newly established this year, the company said.
