Six best wines to buy for Lunar New Year

Taittinger Artist Collection Vintage Brut (left), Marques de Riscal Frank Gehry Selection, the Tarapaca Reserva set and Sterling Vintner‘s Collection. (HiteJinro)
Distiller HiteJinro Co. has released a wide range of wine gift sets ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday season.
The new wine range includes bottles from internationally renowned wineries such as Cambria, Sterling and Tarapaca as well as Marques de Riscal and Taittinger.
From best-value bottles to limited editions, the gift sets range in price from 50,000 won ($42.25) to 1 million won. Hailing from multiple countries with different tastes, the they are a great gift for loved ones during Seollal, the company said.
Produced from one of the world’s most respected wineries, Marques de Riscal Frank Gehry Selection is inspired by renowned architect Frank Gehry who is behind the Hotel Marques de Riscal. Only a dozen bottles are available.
As the name suggests, Taittinger Artist Collection Vintage Brut comes in a bottle decorated with some of the most famous artworks of the 21st century. The 14th edition will feature the work of Brazilian photographer Sebastião Salgado.
Essence de Dourthe, a wine from Bordeaux that has won multiple awards, will also go on sale, while the Cambria wine set consists of Julia‘s Vineryard Pinot Noir and Katherine’s Vineyard Chardonnay.
Vintner‘s Collection, which comes with a bottle of Cabernet Sauvignon and Merlot, is made by Sterling Vineyards in Napa, California, who has served the exclusive wine at the Oscars.
Hailing from Chile, the Tarapaca Reserva set is from a brand that has won over 400 awards.
The wines are currently on sale at the main branch of Shinsegae Department Store as well as a few select branches of Hyundai Department Store.
By Yim Hyun-su (hyunsu@heraldcorp.com
)