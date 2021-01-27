LG Electronics wins prestigious TV tech award

This image, provided by LG Electronics Inc. on Wednesday, shows the company's OLED TV and a trophy from the 72nd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards. (LG Electronics)

LG Electronics Inc. said Wednesday it has won a prestigious TV technology and engineering award in the United States for its high-end OLED TV as the South Korean tech giant tries to expand its presence in the global TV market.



LG said it has been named one of the recipients at the 72nd Annual Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards organized by the US National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS).



The Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards honor those who contributed to technical advancements in the industry following a review from a committee of highly qualified engineers.



LG was honored in a category of OLED reference monitors for creative, technical, quality control and client viewing, along with Sony Electronics Corp.



OLED, or organic light-emitting diode, is highlighted by self-illuminating pixels that deliver perfect black, and offers greater design flexibility. LG is the world's top OLED TV maker.



LG said its OLED TV is a popular reference display used by major Hollywood movie studios and that it has been widely selected by content developers.



Last year, the company won the Engineering Excellence Award from the Hollywood Professional Association for its OLED TVs. (Yonhap)