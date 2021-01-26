Retail investors push Kosdaq above 1,000 for first time in 20 years

South Korea’s tech-heavy Kosdaq rose above 1,000 points Tuesday for the first time in 20 years, before wiping out earlier gains in the afternoon.



The secondary index inched up as much as 8.10 points to 1,007.40 points in the morning, for the first time since Sept. 14, 2000, then turned negative to close at 994.00 points, 0.53 percent lower than the previous day.



The Kosdaq began at 1,000 points on July 1, 1996 and rose as high as 2834.40 points on March 10, 2000 before plummeting to 992.50 points on Sept. 15, 2000. It fell as low as 200 points in 2008 in the midst of the global financial crisis.





An electronic signboard in the dealing room of Hana Bank in Seoul shows the tech-laden Kosdaq having risen 4.80 points, or 0.48 percent, to an intraday high of 1,004.10 on Jan. 26, 2021, surpassing the 1,000 mark for the first time since Sept. 15, 2000. (Yonhap)