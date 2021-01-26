 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Finance

Food delivery services cash in on eat-at-home trend　

By Kim Young-won
Published : Jan 26, 2021 - 17:23       Updated : Jan 26, 2021 - 17:23
The logo of Baedal Minjok, South Korea`s No. 1 food delivery app. (Baedal Minjok)
The logo of Baedal Minjok, South Korea`s No. 1 food delivery app. (Baedal Minjok)


Total payments made on food delivery platforms Baedal Minjok and Yogiyo jumped 75 percent on-year in 2020 to reach a whopping 12.2 trillion won ($11 billion), according to retail market data tracker Wiseapp on Tuesday.

The stunning growth is attributed to strong demand for food delivery services in line with the South Korean government’s strict social distancing measures and lockdowns to slow down the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The payment volume on the two platforms stood at 3.9 trillion won in 2018, and grew to 7 trillion won in 2019. In December last year some 1.4 trillion-won worth of orders were placed -- a monthly record, highlighting the accelerating transition toward mobile services during the pandemic.

Wiseapp analyzed data from credit card and mobile payments made by people aged 20 or over last year on both apps.

When including orders via phone, on-the-spot payments and orders from different food delivery platforms, the combined amount of payments in the entire food delivery industry is likely to be far larger than the 12.2 trillion-won payment transaction total, according to the data tracker.

The number of subscribers for food delivery apps has also sharply increased in recent months.

As of December, Baedal Minjok and Yogiyo had 13.7 million and 7.2 million subscribers respectively -- the highest numbers on record in both cases. Coupang Eats, a food delivery app run by e-commerce giant Coupang, had around 2.6 million.

By Kim Young-won (wone0102@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114