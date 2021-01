This undated photo, provided by Samsung Biologics, shows one of its three plants in Songdo in Incheon. (Samsung Biologics)

Samsung Biologics Co. on Tuesday reported its fourth-quarter net profit of 96.2 billion won ($87 million), down 54.3 percent from a year earlier.



The company said in a regulatory filing that operating income for the October-December period fell 13.4 percent on-year to 92.6 billion won. Sales increased 19.8 percent to 375.3 billion won. (Yonhap)