National

Moon requests parliamentary hearing report on justice minister nominee

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 26, 2021 - 15:49       Updated : Jan 26, 2021 - 15:49

Justice minister nominee Park Beom-kye (Yonhap)
President Moon Jae-in has requested that the National Assembly send a report on its confirmation hearing on the nominee to become justice minister, Cheong Wa Dae said Tuesday.

Lawmakers had the hearing on Park Beom-kye on Monday but failed to adopt a formal report on its results amid disputes over whether he is qualified to assume the post.

Moon earlier tapped Park, a three-term ruling Democratic Party lawmaker, to lead the ministry.

The parliament was supposed to finish all procedures related to his confirmation hearing by Monday.

As it did not meet the deadline, Moon asked it to forward a report to his office by Thursday, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.

It apparently signals Moon's plan to appoint Park this week even in the absence of the National Assembly's report, which is not mandatory. (Yonhap)

