Kakao TV’s ‘No, Thank You’ rank on Wavve top-10 drama list

Kakao TV’s original series “No, Thank You” placed in the top 10 most popular dramas’ list on streaming platform Wavve, the first such feat for a Kakao TV original drama, according to Wavve on Tuesday.
The drama list is compiled based on the number of minutes played in total on Wavve in the fourth week of January. “No, Thank You” ranked 10th while SBS megahit drama “The Penthouse: War in Life” took the top spot and SBS’ “Delayed Justice” took second.
The 12-episode drama “No, Thank You” was released on Kakao TV and Wavve in November. Wavve is a streaming platform run by the three terrestrial broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS with SK Telecom. In November, Wavve and Kakao M signed a partnership deal to release four original drama series on Kakao TV, including “No, Thank you,” on Wavve. New episodes are available first on Kakao TV and then are made available on Wavve 12 hours later.
“No, Thank You” is based on the popular webtoon “Myeoneuragi” by Soo Shin-ji which was serialized on Instagram in 2016. The Korean title “Myeoneuragi” is a term coined by Soo to describe the period when a daughter-in-law, or “myeoneuri,” who is new to the husband’s family, wants to be liked and complimented by her new family.
The drama shows the struggles of Min Sa-rin, a typical Korean daughter-in-law, played by actress Park Ha-sun, as she navigates married life with her in-laws.
From preparing holiday meals to doing dishes and cutting fruit for her in-laws, the drama has resonated with many, especially women in their 20s to 40s, with its real-life storyline.
Meanwhile, Kakao TV’s next original series drama, “Not Yet 30,” will be released on Kakao TV and Wavve in the first half of this year.
