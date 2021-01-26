NK raps Australia on human rights, seen as supporting China

UN (AP-Yonhap)
North Korea, which has often been criticized for recurring human right abuses by the United Nations, condemned Australia for its human rights violations at a UN meeting, UN Watch said Tuesday. The group is a Geneva-based organization following UN activities.
“The deep-rooted racial discrimination and xenophobia rampant in the Australian public sector must come to an end,” North Korea’s UN ambassador said at a United Nations Human Rights Council session on Jan. 20.
He said Australia should stop treating detainees inhumanely and humiliating them, adding the handicapped should see their rights fully recognized by the Australian government, including ensuring they have the right to vote. The ambassador did not elaborate.
Pyongyang, which has rarely spoken on the human rights issue of other countries at a UN meeting, is seen as siding with China, its biggest ally, against Australia. Beijing and Canberra have exchanged tit-for-tat diplomatic reprisals since Australia called for an inquiry into the source of the coronavirus, which emerged in China.
The communist North skipped addressing other countries -- including Lebanon, Nepal, Georgia and Austria -- that were on the table for discussion.
By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com
)