 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

NK raps Australia on human rights, seen as supporting China

By Choi Si-young
Published : Jan 26, 2021 - 14:46       Updated : Jan 26, 2021 - 14:46
UN (AP-Yonhap)
UN (AP-Yonhap)
North Korea, which has often been criticized for recurring human right abuses by the United Nations, condemned Australia for its human rights violations at a UN meeting, UN Watch said Tuesday. The group is a Geneva-based organization following UN activities.

“The deep-rooted racial discrimination and xenophobia rampant in the Australian public sector must come to an end,” North Korea’s UN ambassador said at a United Nations Human Rights Council session on Jan. 20.

He said Australia should stop treating detainees inhumanely and humiliating them, adding the handicapped should see their rights fully recognized by the Australian government, including ensuring they have the right to vote. The ambassador did not elaborate.

Pyongyang, which has rarely spoken on the human rights issue of other countries at a UN meeting, is seen as siding with China, its biggest ally, against Australia. Beijing and Canberra have exchanged tit-for-tat diplomatic reprisals since Australia called for an inquiry into the source of the coronavirus, which emerged in China.

The communist North skipped addressing other countries -- including Lebanon, Nepal, Georgia and Austria -- that were on the table for discussion.

By Choi Si-young (siyoungchoi@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114