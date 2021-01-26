Game, app, VR as medicine?

A child plays EndeavoRx, an app designed to treat children aged 8 to 12 with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder. (Akili Interactive)





A video game treats children with attention deficit hyperactivity disorders, helping them build self-control and concentration. Adults with specific phobias are prescribed to virtual reality programs designed to help them face their fears and train their minds.



Games are no longer just fun stress relievers. They are rising as next-generation treatments.



According to a session at CES this month, digital therapeutics, or medical software in the form of games, mobile applications, virtual reality, chatbots and artificial intelligence that can prevent, treat or cure disabilities or diseases, have clinically demonstrated abilities and are making their way through the US Food and Drug Administration.



However, therapeutic games are still in their infancy in Korea.





Prescription-only games





In the world of digital therapeutics, the US is at the forefront, setting precedents for other countries.



In June, the FDA approved the first-and-only video game-based digital therapeutic device called EndeavoRx, an app designed to treat children aged 8-12 with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.



During the game, child patients are given a simple goal to navigate their character through a course while collecting targets and avoiding bumping into obstacles. These actions require focus and flexibility to manage multiple tasks at the same time.



In the randomized, controlled clinical study, EndeavorRx improved objective attention in children with ADHD ages 8-12. In addition, 48 percent of parents indicated that EndeavorRx improved ADHD-related day-to-day impairment and 56 percent of parents indicated the treatment improved their child’s attention, according to Akili Interactive, developer of the game.



Also, the world’s first digital therapeutic was born in the US called “reSET” developed by Pear Therapeutics, which received an approval from the FDA in September 2017. reSET is a 12-week prescription digital therapeutic that provides cognitive behavioral therapy to patients addicted to drugs such as alcohol, cocaine and marijuana.



In December 2018, FDA authorized reSET-O for opioid addiction treatment and gave greenlight to Somryst in March 2019, a digital treatment indicated to treat chronic insomnia in people aged 22 and older.





In-app images of Somryst, a digital treatment indicated to treat chronic insomnia in people aged 22 and older (Pear Therapeutics)