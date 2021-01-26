 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Business

Korean defense industry set to enjoy robust 2021

By Kim Byung-wook
Published : Jan 26, 2021 - 16:31       Updated : Jan 26, 2021 - 16:33
Hanwha Defense’s Redback infantry fighting vehicle (Hanwha Defense)
Hanwha Defense’s Redback infantry fighting vehicle (Hanwha Defense)


South Korean defense companies enjoyed a solid performance last year despite complications from the pandemic and are expected to continue their momentum this year, according to market tracker FnGuide on Tuesday.

Last year, five major local defense firms -- Hanwha Aerospace, LIG Nex1, Korea Aerospace Industries, Hyundai Rotem and Hanwha Systems -- were estimated to have logged sales similar or slightly lower than those of a year prior, as the coronavirus prevented them from landing new contracts and participating in international defense expos.

Things started to improve near the end of last year, with LIG Nex1 winning contracts worth 370 billion won ($33.5 million) alone last month, accounting for almost 25 percent of all contracts it signed last year.

Hanwha Defense is in a race to win a $4.6 billion project in Australia. Last month, the company shipped a prototype of its new armored vehicle Redback to the country for a performance test. Hanwha is one of the two candidates on the shortlist for Australia‘s Land 400 Phase 3 project to introduce around 400 new tracked armored vehicles worth $4.6 billion. The other contender is Germany’s Rheinmetall Defence Electronics.

Korea Aerospace Industries is reportedly in talks with the US Air Force to lease eight units of its T-50 advanced jet trainer aircraft. Hyundai Rotem working in Poland and Norway to win next-generation armored vehicle deals.

“Defense industry’s growth will be propelled by exports through new contracts from countries including Egypt, Iraq, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates,” said Kim Dong-kyun, an analyst at DB Financial Investment.

By Kim Byung-wook (kbw@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
leadersclub
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114