Korean LoL players who join teams abroad face very different environments

League of Legends 2020 Worlds Finals (Riot Games)



With Korean players enjoying success in the League of Legends World Championships since 2013, teams from all around the world are keen on importing Korean talents to help them enter and win the big tournament.



Koreans were the most represented nationality at the world stage every year since 2013, with the exception of 2014 when LMQ, consisting of all Chinese players, played for North America. Two of the five players in the two Chinese teams that won the world championships in 2018 and 2019 were Koreans who were pivotal to their wins.



Although Korean players need to learn new languages and adjust to different lifestyles when they head to different regions of the world, their mechanical performance is highly sought after by overseas teams. Before the recent adoption of the franchise system in Korea, going abroad usually meant higher pay or a better chance at getting a ticket to the World Championships. Consequently, more and more Korean players have headed to teams all over the world, including Turkey, Brazil, Japan, China, Europe, North America and Oceania among others.



As talented Korean players spread across the world, the players experience regional differences in the playing environment. This is especially true for Lee “Ignar” Dong-geun who has played in Korea, North America and Europe. Even now, as one of the veterans in the LoL scene, he takes the time to watch most Korean and European league games.



Lee “Ignar” Dong-geun (Evil Geniuses)