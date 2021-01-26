Imported commercial car sales fall 6.9% in 2020

Imported commercial vehicles (Yonhap)

Sales of imported commercial vehicles in South Korea fell 6.9 percent in 2020 from a year earlier on lower demand amid the coronavirus pandemic, an industry association said Tuesday.



The number of newly registered imported commercial vehicles fell to 4,482 units last year from 4,812 a year ago, the Korea Automobile Importers and Distributors Association (KAIDA) said in a statement.



KAIDA expects the COVID-19 pandemic to continue to weigh on consumer sentiment this year.



Imported commercial car sales rose 14 percent to 434 in December from 380 a year ago, helped by robust sales of Scania and Mercedes-Benz trucks, it said.



Imported commercial vehicles currently account for a large share of the domestic commercial vehicle market.



Five major imported commercial vehicle brands -- MAN, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo Trucks, Scania and Iveco -- sell trucks, buses and vans in South Korea. (Yonhap)