Business

BMW Korea to spend W60b on logistics center

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 26, 2021 - 11:47       Updated : Jan 26, 2021 - 11:47
This file photo provided by BMW Group Korea shows the logistics center in Pyeongtaek, just south of Seoul. (BMW Group Korea)
BMW Group Korea said Tuesday it will invest 60 billion won ($54 million) until 2023 in expanding its local logistics center.

The logistics center in Pyeongtaek, just south of Seoul, will be able to accommodate about 18,000 vehicles, up from the current 11,000 with the expansion, the company said in a statement.

BMW said it will continue to increase investment here to meet customers' demands and boost sales.

The German carmaker said it will establish the infrastructure at the logistics center to charge 70,000 units a year of its electric and plug-in hybrid models.

In 2016, BMW invested 25 billion won in the Pyeongtaek logistics center to raise the number of accommodable vehicles to 9,000 from 4,800.

BMW entered Korea in 1995 and has invested a total 399.5 billion won to build a driving center, a research & development center, and logistics centers for parts and vehicles.

For the whole of 2020, BMW Group Korea which sells BMW, MINI and Rolls-Royce models sold a total of 69,809 units, up 28 percent from 54,574 a year earlier. (Yonhap)
