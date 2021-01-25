Moon checks readiness for COVID-19 vaccination

President Moon Jae-in on Monday called for thorough readiness among government offices as the nation prepares to start COVID-19 vaccinations with the imminent arrival of the first batch of vaccines, possibly early next month.



“The coronavirus response is entering a new phase. If the past year was a time when we protected ourselves from the virus through social distancing measures, now is a time to fight the virus with vaccines and treatments,” Moon said before receiving a policy briefing from the Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency -- the three government offices responsible for the vaccination plans.



“In order to gain trust from the public, in particular, the top priority should be transparency, openness and democracy,” he added, stressing that the whole process of vaccination should be fully communicated with people.





President Moon Jae-in enters a Cheong Wa Dae meeting room to receive a policy briefing from he Ministry of Health and Welfare, the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety and the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency on Monday. (Cheong Wa Dae)