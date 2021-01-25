EXO's D.O. discharged from military

This photo, provided by SM Entertainment, shows EXO member Doh Kyung-soo, whose stage name is D.O. (SM Entertainment)

D.O., member of K-pop boy band EXO, has completed his mandatory military service and was officially discharged Monday.



D.O., whose legal name is Doh Kyung-soo, was recently on his final leave and was discharged without having to return to his base, according to the military's COVID-19 guidelines, according to SM Entertainment.



In a handwritten note posted on fan community Lysn, the 28-year-old thanked fans for waiting and said he will do his best in upcoming activities.



D.O., who enlisted in July 2019, is the second EXO member to complete mandatory military service. Band member Xiumin was discharged last month. Members Chen and Suho are serving their terms. (Yonhap)