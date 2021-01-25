Unification Minister calls for flexible solution to the joint military exercises

Unification Minister Lee In-young on Monday stressed the need to find a flexible solution to the upcoming joint military exercise between Washington and Seoul, to prevent further flare-up of cross-border tensions.
Lee underlined four areas that need to be taken into account when deciding whether to hold the combined military drills, which has long irked Pyongyang. The four factors are: COVID-19, the Tokyo Olympics, the US’ lack of an established policy on the Korean Peninsula, and Seoul’s envisioned retaking of wartime operational control from the US.
“As both Koreas and the US are refraining from areas that could escalate further tensions, I hope we could come up with a wise and flexible solution to the joint exercise that won’t lead to any serious military tensions,” Lee told reporters at a press conference held in Seoul. “I hope the North’s view is also flexible and open,” he said adding that this issue is not solely Seoul’s matter.
Lee’s remarks came as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un demanded a suspension of joint military drills between the allies at the recent congress of the ruling Workers’ Party, as ways to improve the currently strained inter-Korean relations.
US and South Korea have typically held large-scale military drills twice a year in March and August, with their springtime exercise expected to take place this year as planned. While the recent military drills have been scaled down or delayed indefinitely in recent years to pacify Pyongyang, the North has continued to lambast the drills, which regards the war game as a preparation to invade the North.
During the press conference, Lee also said he hopes to make headways with stalled inter-Korean relations amid deadlocked denuclearization talks with North Korea, as President Joe Biden took office in Washington.
“The US appears to be approaching the North Korean issue in a very serious and calm manner,” he said. “It became even more critical between our government and the Biden administration for close cooperation to manage the situation and efforts for development.”
Adding it will take a certain period of time for the new US administration to review its policy on the Korean Peninsula and for the US and North Korea sit down for talks, Lee said his ministry will use the time to focus and take initiative in possible areas, rather than adopting a wait-and-see stance.
“With the goal of advancing peace process on the Korean Peninsula through dialogue and cooperation, I will make efforts to restore the inter-Korean relations in the first half and normalize relations in the second half of the year,“ Lee said.
He vowed to restore the communication channel between the two Koreas, and expressed hope of resuming inter-Korean family reunions. He proposed starting with a virtual meeting for the war-torn families in time for the Lunar New Year next month.
By Ahn Sung-mi
