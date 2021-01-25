 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
Sports

Kim Si-woo captures 3rd PGA Tour victory

South Korean golfer scores 8-under 64 on Sunday to win first PGA title since 2017

By Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Jan 25, 2021 - 14:51       Updated : Jan 25, 2021 - 14:51
Kim Si-woo holds the winner’s trophy after the American Express golf tournament on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, California, Sunday. (AP-Yonhap)
Kim Si-woo holds the winner’s trophy after the American Express golf tournament on the Pete Dye Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, California, Sunday. (AP-Yonhap)
Kim Si-woo won the American Express and captured his third PGA Tour title, securing his first victory since 2017.

Kim birdied two of the final three holes to card a bogey-free 8-under 64 in the final round to edge out late-storming Patrick Cantlay, who got 11 birdies in the final round alone, by a stroke on Sunday.

“My heart was very firm in the last five holes and Patrick kept making birdies,” Kim said in the interview after winning the tournament.

“But I was not trying to be too aggressive and just kept patience. And I got a chance in the 16th because of the helping wind.”

The 25-year-old South Korean golfer wrapped up the tournament at 23-under 265 on the Pete Dye-designated Stadium Course at PGA West in La Quinta, California, clinching $1.2 million in prize money.

Sunday’s victory gave Kim a big boost in the official PGA all-around ranking, moving him up to 44th place from the previous week’s 91st spot.

Kim’s winning drought lasted a little over 3 1/2 years since his previous two titles at the Players Championship in May 2017 and the Wyndham Championship in August 2016.

“I had many chances since the Players. I had many chances to win, but I couldn’t make it, but finally I made it,” Kim said during the post-tournament news conference. “So I tried to keep my composure and I made it. I’m so happy with that.”

By Kan Hyeong-woo (hwkan@heraldcorp.com)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114