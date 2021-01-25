12 USFK-affiliated people test positive for COVID-19

This photo, taken last Friday, shows US military personnel at Incheon airport, west of Seoul. (Yonhap)

Ten US service members and two dependents have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival in South Korea, US Forces Korea (USFK) said Monday.



One service member arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, some 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on a US government chartered flight, while the others arrived at Incheon International Airport, west of the capital, on commercial flights from Jan. 8-20, according to USFK.



Five of them tested positive on their first mandatory COVID-19 test prior to entering quarantine, while the others were confirmed to have contracted the virus on a subsequent test required to exit quarantine.



All USFK-affiliated individuals arriving in South Korea are required to undergo a virus test and quarantine for 14 days. Medical personnel administer a second test prior to their release.



"None of the new arrivals have interacted with anyone residing within USFK installations or the local community," the US military said in a release.



The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-related population to 665, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States. (Yonhap)