 Back To Top
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
National

S. Korea delays UN peacekeeping ministerial forum to Dec. due to pandemic

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 25, 2021 - 14:05       Updated : Jan 25, 2021 - 14:05
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (L) and Defense Minister Suh Wook preside over a session of South Korea's preparatory committee for the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference at the defense ministry in Seoul on Nov. 30, 2020, in this photo provided by the ministry. (Ministry of Defense)
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (L) and Defense Minister Suh Wook preside over a session of South Korea's preparatory committee for the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference at the defense ministry in Seoul on Nov. 30, 2020, in this photo provided by the ministry. (Ministry of Defense)
South Korea has postponed its hosting of a high-level UN peacekeeping meeting, initially planned for April, to December due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministries of foreign affairs and defense said Monday.

The decision to reschedule the UN Peacekeeping Ministerial Conference for Dec. 7-8 came during the third session of a preparatory committee presided over by Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and Defense Minister Suh Wook.

"Multiple UN member countries assessed that our decision on the postponement is a wise and prudent step, and they pledged to cooperate on the successful hosting of the conference," Kang said during the session.

"If we host this session successfully, we will be able to enhance the Republic of Korea's standing when we celebrate the 30th year since we joined the UN," she added.

Defense Minister Suh called the planned conference a rare opportunity for South Korea to highlight its role in promoting global peace.

"We, as a confident middle power country, should play a role as a bridge between developed countries and developing countries," he said.

"I think the conference this year will be a rare opportunity to highlight South Korea's capacity and role in the international community for the cause of international peace," he added.

The conference is a senior-level peacekeeping forum involving top diplomatic and defense officials from UN member countries, as well as civilian experts and heads of related international organizations. (Yonhap)
MOST POPULAR
LATEST NEWS
padcast
Korea Herald Youtube
subscribe
National
Politics
Social Affairs
Foreign Affairs
Defense
North Korea
Science
Diplomatic Circuit
Education
Business
Industry
Technology
Transport
Retail
Finance
Economy
Market
Money
Life&Style
Culture
Travel
Fashion
Food & Beverage
Books
People
Expat Living
Arts & Design
Health
Entertainment
Film
Television
Music
Theater
K-pop
Sports
Soccer
Baseball
Golf
More Sports
World
World News
World Business
Asia News Network
Opinion
Editorial
Viewpoints
English Eye
Podcast
English Cafe
Topics
Weekender
PRIVACY STATEMENT COPYRIGHT POLICY HERALD OMBUDSMAN
Our Site
The Korea Herald by Herald Corporation
Copyright Herald Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Address : Huam-ro 4-gil 10, Yongsan-gu,Seoul, Korea
Online newspaper registration No : Seoul 아03711
Date of registration : 2015.04.28
Publisher. Editor : Kwon Chung-won
Juvenile Protection Manager: Yang Sung-jin
Tel : +82-2-727-0114