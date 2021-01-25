Kakao’s two content arms to merge into Kakao Entertainment

Kakao Page and Kakao M announced Monday that they would merge into a new entity, Kakao Entertainment. The merger, which was agreed during the board of directors meetings of the two firms earlier that day, will be finalized through a general shareholders meeting on Tuesday.



The biggest merger between the two subsidiaries of South Korea’s mobile tech conglomerate Kakao, the move aims to create synergy given the two companies’ respective capabilities in the content business and digital platforms. Kakao Entertainment said it expected to generate over 1 trillion won of annual revenues through the merger.



Kakao Entertainment will boast an expansive business portfolio and value chain, spreading over 50 subsidiaries and affiliates across all verticals of the entertainment industry.





Logos of Kakao Page and Kakao M (Kakao Page Corp.)