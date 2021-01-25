 Back To Top
National

Owners of fierce dogs required to hold insurance policy from Feb.

By Yonhap
Published : Jan 25, 2021 - 11:09       Updated : Jan 25, 2021 - 11:09
Fierce dogs (Yonhap)
Fierce dogs (Yonhap)
South Korea's agriculture ministry said Monday owners of fierce dogs are obligated to have insurance packages starting next month, in line with the country's efforts to protect people from related incidents.

The measure will go into effect on Feb. 12, according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs.

The move is aimed at helping victims of fierce dog-related incidents promptly receive compensation.

The country categorizes Tosas, American pit bull terriers, American Staffordshire terriers, Staffordshire bull terriers, rottweilers and other related mixed breeds as fierce dogs.

The insurance packages will compensate victims up to 80 million won ($72,400) for deaths or permanent injuries caused by fierce dogs.

The annual insurance fee is estimated at around 15,000 won per dog.

Those who fail to comply with the new regulation will be slapped with a fine of up to 3 million won.

In 2019, South Korea rolled out a set of measures to better protect people from dogs with aggressive traits.

Owners of dogs who have caused deaths by failing to comply with rules, such as not using leashes or muzzles, can be imprisoned up to 3 years, or a fine of 30 million won. (Yonhap)
